RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RADA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.15. RADA Electronic Ind. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Ind. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 282.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 469.0% in the first quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,452,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,404 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,229,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 326,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 60.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

