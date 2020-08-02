Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

