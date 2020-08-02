Quotient (QTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Quotient has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTNT. BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $81,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.