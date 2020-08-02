Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Qiwi worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qiwi by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Qiwi PLC has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

