Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Denny’s stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $522.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Denny’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Denny’s by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

