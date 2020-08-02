Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Lowered by Analyst

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canon in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CAJ opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. Canon has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Canon by 47.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

