Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

NYSE:BYD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 17.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

