Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Issued By Wedbush

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.41. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

