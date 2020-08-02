Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE SBH opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after buying an additional 5,270,375 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,935,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 285,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

