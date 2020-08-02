Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,381,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $83,381,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 21,180,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Insiders purchased a total of 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

