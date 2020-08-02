Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issued By B. Riley

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARLP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,735.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

