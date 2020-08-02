Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 258,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $185,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 132.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.45. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

