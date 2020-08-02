Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PMMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser lowered shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PMMAF stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

