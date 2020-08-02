Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Publicis Groupe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

