PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) vs. Realty Income (NYSE:O) Financial Survey

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PS Business Parks and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Realty Income 0 3 12 0 2.80

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus target price of $141.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 44.22% 18.56% 9.15% Realty Income 30.44% 4.95% 2.67%

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PS Business Parks and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.82 $174.97 million $6.78 20.35 Realty Income $1.49 billion 13.83 $436.48 million $3.32 18.09

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats PS Business Parks on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

