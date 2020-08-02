Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Sells $3,125,500.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PFPT opened at $115.67 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Proofpoint by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth approximately $14,617,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

