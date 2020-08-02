Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Sells $3,125,500.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PFPT opened at $115.67 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Proofpoint by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth approximately $14,617,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
