Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 50.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $42.43 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

