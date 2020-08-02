PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PPHE Hotel Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($17.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPHE Hotel Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,383.33 ($17.02).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,384.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,160 ($26.58). The firm has a market cap of $454.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.