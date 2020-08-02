Polaris Industries’ (PII) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.69.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

