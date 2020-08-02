Polaris Industries’ (PII) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.
PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.69.
Polaris Industries stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.13.
In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.