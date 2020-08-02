Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $120.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of PII stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,537,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

