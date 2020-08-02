PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,431,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 235.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after buying an additional 228,823 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 62.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

