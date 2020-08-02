Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

