Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

