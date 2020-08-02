Pitcairn Co. Takes $295,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,887,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,204,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $58,426,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 47,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $72.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

