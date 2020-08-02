Pitcairn Co. Sells 378 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.