Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,009 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 87.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

