Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 9,892 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of VIAC opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

