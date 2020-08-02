Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 3,963 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

