Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

