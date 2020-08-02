Pitcairn Co. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

