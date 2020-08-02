Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

