Pitcairn Co. Invests $279,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,618 shares of company stock worth $6,157,414 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

