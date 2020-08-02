Pitcairn Co. Invests $278,000 in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Nomura Securities increased their price target on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

