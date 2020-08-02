Pitcairn Co. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Forward Air by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Air by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forward Air by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

