Pitcairn Co. Has $255,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.57.

NYSE:GD opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

