Pitcairn Co. Has $247,000 Stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the period.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,435,528.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,420 over the last three months.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

