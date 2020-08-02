Pitcairn Co. Has $231,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

