Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII opened at $173.71 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

