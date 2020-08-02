Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 5,043 Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 485,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1,359.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cubic from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

