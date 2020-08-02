Pitcairn Co. Buys New Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,263 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

