Pitcairn Co. Buys New Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

KMX opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.