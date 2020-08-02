Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 1,853 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

