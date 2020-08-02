Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Shares in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMX opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

