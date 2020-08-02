Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.