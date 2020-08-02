Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. First Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 310,462 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,881,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 334,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 239,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

