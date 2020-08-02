Piper Sandler Comments on German American Bancorp., Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of German American Bancorp. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

GABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

GABC opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $753.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

