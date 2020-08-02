Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.