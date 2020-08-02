Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northfield Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $473.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 103.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 2,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 382,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,186. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $164,718. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

