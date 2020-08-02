Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

