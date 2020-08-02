Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $76.81 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.